Milind Gaba

Bigg Boss OTT fame singer Millind Gaba gets engaged to Pria Beniwal, see magical pics!

Bigg Boss OTT fame singer Millind Gaba shared his engagement pictures with fiance Pria Beniwal on Tuesday on Instagram.

Bigg Boss OTT fame singer Millind Gaba gets engaged to Pria Beniwal, see magical pics!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer Millind Gaba has exchanged engagement rings with his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal.

The `Yaar Mod Do` singer took to his Instagram handle to share the first pictures from his lavish engagement ceremony that took place on Monday evening.

While Millind looked dapper in a black suit, Pria looked stunning in a silver sequined gown which she accessorized with heavy jewellery and smokey eye makeup look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MusicMG (@millindgaba)

 

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several artists including actor Prince Narula, singer Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar and others.

The couple who is set to tie the knot on April 16, have dated for more than four years.

 

Pria, who is a fashion blogger is the elder sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

