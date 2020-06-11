Bipasha Basu flaunts her toned midriff in new post, reveals key to stay fit!

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu might be missing from the acting scene for quite some time now but that doesn't stop her from maintaining a fit anf fab looking healthy body. In her latest Instagram post, the bing beauty shared a picture of her flaunting toned midriff, which can make anyone go green with envy!

Bips dropped a beautiful message in the caption which kind of sums up her state of mind and why working out is important. It reads: Today’s angelic message- MODERATION- Moderation is of key importance. It is the level to live at. It is a healthy level. It blends the two extremes. It meets in the middle. It is a key vantage point to see the whole picture. It is reasonable and realistic. It is at the core #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife #loveall

Bipasha Basu is a fitness freak, much like her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Both loving working out either in gym or practising yoga.

In fact, Bipasha was one of the first actresses in Bollywood along with Shilpa Shetty to have her own yoga DVDs.

The actress tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016, and the two continue to give us major couple goals through their social media posts.