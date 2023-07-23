trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639452
Bipasha Basu Shares An Adorable Video With Daughter Devi Basu Singh

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Bipasha Basu Shares An Adorable Video With Daughter Devi Basu Singh Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Bipasha Basu posted a cute video of herself with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on social media. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha dropped a video in which she can be seen playing with her daughter who can be seen laying on the bed. She captioned the video, "Sunday wrestling with my Dushtu Mishti Devi."

In the video, Devi was pressing her mother's nose and pulling her hair, while Bipasha was shouting, "I produce a Gundi." Devi can be seen dressed in a cute floral-printed blue dress. In another story on Instagram, she shared Devi’s pic and captioned it, "My little fashionista." Devi can be seen donning a green outfit with a matching headband.


Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

