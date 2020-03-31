Bollywood News: Ranbir Kapoor offered 'Sanju' to Kangana Ranaut and here's why she said 'no'!

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most talented and power-pack actresses, Kangan Ranaut has always had no qualms in saying things on the face of it. She has at times landed in trouble too because of her upfront attitude. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla.com, the 'Queen' actress revealed that she was offered a part in 'Sanju' but she declined it.

She told Pinkvilla.com, "Ranbir Kapoor had come to my house and offered me to do Sanju. I didn't like the role much. There wasn't much for me to do in the film, so I said no to him. Imagine which other actress would say no to him? But I have always believed that I'm not here because of the films I did but because of the films I didn't do. I was also approached for Sultan which I didn't do and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me 'I will never work with you again'. So yes, all that has happened with me.

In the same interview, she also expressed her desire to portray the iconic yesteryear actress late Madhubala on-screen." I have always admired Madhubala ji so I'd love to play her on-screen and have Aamir Khan alongside as Dilip Kumar. In fact, Anurag Basu had offered me Madhubala's role in the biopic of Kishore Kumar he was planning with Ranbir Kapoor. That didn't happen then. But now, I'd like to portray her life on screen for sure."



The actress has an impressive body of work in her more than a decade old career and has won the prestigious National Award thrice. In 2020, she was also awarded the Padma Shri honour for her contribution in the field of art and cinema.

In movies like 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', Kangana played the titular role of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and received much appreciation from her fans.

On the work front, she has the J Jayalalithaa biopic titled 'Thalaivi' and 'Dhaakad' up for release this year.