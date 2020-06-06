हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood News: Sanjay Dutt shares childhood pic on dad Sunil Dutt's 91st birth anniversary

On the 91st birth anniversary of late actor Sunil Dutt, his son Sanjay Dutt took to social media and shared a black-and-white throwback picture from the archives to mark the occasion.

Bollywood News: Sanjay Dutt shares childhood pic on dad Sunil Dutt&#039;s 91st birth anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: On the 91st birth anniversary of late actor Sunil Dutt, his son Sanjay Dutt took to social media and shared a black-and-white throwback picture from the archives to mark the occasion.

In the image, one can see little Sanjay standing next to his "dad", who sports a big smile on his face.

"You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!" Sanjay captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Remembering her grandfather, Sanjay's first born Trishala Dutt commented: "Happy birthday dadaji."

Sunil Dutt's daughter Priya Dutt too remembered her father on the occasion.

She wrote: "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life was the love of her father- Harper Lee. Thank you, Dad... for being that force for me."

Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, in Mumbai. He is best remembered for his roles in films such as "Hamraaz", "Reshma Aur Shera", "Gumraah", "Mera Saaya", "Mother India" "Waqt", "Padosan" and "Sadhna".

His last memorable outing was in the 2003 comedy "Munna Bhai MBBS", where he essayed a father-son relationship on screen with son Sanjay.

Sunil Dutt also had a successful political career. He joined the Congress party in 1984 and remained a Member of Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005.

 

