New Delhi: Though not entangled in the cutthroat competition of the entertainment industry, Vikrant Massey has emerged as one of the most exceptional talents over the past two decades. Acting was always his sole aspiration, and in a career spanning more than 15 years, he transcended boundaries with his remarkable acting skills. Vikrant's journey to establish himself in Bollywood is as captivating as his talent, and his charismatic performances have solidified his place in the industry.

Born on April 3, 1987, in Mumbai, Massey's interest in acting blossomed after witnessing the late actor Irrfan Khan's performances in films. His acting career commenced in 2007 with the TV show "Dhoom Machaao Dhoom" on Disney Channel India. This initial foray paved the way for appearances in television shows like "Dharam Veer," "Balika Vadhu," and "Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo," among others.

Following his stint on ZEE TV's "Qubool Hai," Massey achieved his long-standing dream of working in films with his debut in Bollywood in 2013, starring in "Lootera" alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. His versatility shone through in the role of Dev. Post-"Lootera," Massey's career gained momentum as he signed on for diverse projects such as "Dil Dhadakne Do" (2015), "A Death in the Gunj" (2016), "Lipstick Under My Burkha" (2016), and "Chhapaak" (2020).

Despite challenges in an industry known for its ruthlessness, Massey, coming from a television background, worked tirelessly to dispel the notion of being underutilized. His dedication bore fruit as he secured his first lead role in "A Death In The Gunj," winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

On the digital front, Massey made a lasting impact on OTT platforms with notable roles in series like "Mirzapur," "Broken But Beautiful," "Made In Heaven," "Criminal Justice," and "Broken But Beautiful – Season 2."

A decade after his debut film, Vikrant Massey reached a pinnacle in his career with "12th Fail." Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film became a resounding success, propelling Massey into the well-deserved stardom he had tirelessly worked towards for ten years.