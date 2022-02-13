हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra sneak peek: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are so in love in THIS new pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's magnum opus 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. 

Brahmastra sneak peek: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are so in love in THIS new pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Fans are elated to witness real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor romance on-screen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. On Sunday, they were treated with a fun little surprise after a fan account on Instagram shared a still from the film of Ranbir and Alia lovingly gazing at each other.

The fan account captioned it as "Shiva and Isha", referring to the actors' characters in the film.

Take a look at the still from Brahmastra:

 

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, 'Brahmastra', set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy are also part of the star cast.

The film's story which is based on Indian mythology has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia).

Ayan's magnum opus, the 'Brahmastra' trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026, according to Variety.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorbrahmastraAyan MukerjiMouni Roy
Next
Story

Terribly saddened: Pooja Bhatt reacts to differently-abled woman being denied entry at Gurugram pub

Must Watch

PT8M34S

Badhir News: Voting will be held in UP for the second phase tomorrow