Brahmastra sneak peek: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are so in love in THIS new pic

New Delhi: Fans are elated to witness real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor romance on-screen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. On Sunday, they were treated with a fun little surprise after a fan account on Instagram shared a still from the film of Ranbir and Alia lovingly gazing at each other.

The fan account captioned it as "Shiva and Isha", referring to the actors' characters in the film.

Take a look at the still from Brahmastra:

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, 'Brahmastra', set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy are also part of the star cast.

The film's story which is based on Indian mythology has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia).

Ayan's magnum opus, the 'Brahmastra' trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026, according to Variety.