Breaking: Judicial custody of Aryan Khan, others extended till Oct 30 in drugs seizure case

NEW DELHI: A Special Mumbai court on Thursday (October 21) extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven others in the Mumbai cruise ship bust case till October 30. The development comes a day after the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court rejected the bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drugs case.

No relief for Aryan Khan

On October 20, Aryan Khan got no relief from the NDPS court after 17 days of his arrest in the drugs seizure case. The Mumbai court on Wednesday denied bail to the star kid. Even the bail applications of two of his companions, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also arrested from a Goa-bound cruise off Mumbai over alleged consumption of drugs and links with a foreign drug racket, were denied bail. The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments on Wednesday and Thursday.

NCB team arrives at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in connection with drugs case

Earlier today, an NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in suburban Bandra this afternoon for seeking from him certain material related to the investigation into the case, an official said. A day later, on Thursday, Shah Rukh visited the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai and met his son Aryan, where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the case. This was Shah Rukh's first appearance since Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs case.

Ananya Panday summoned in Aryan Khan drugs case

In a related development, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit, which is probing the cruise drugs seizure case, in which Aryan Khan has been arrested, visited Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra this morning and summoned her to record her statement later in the day, the sources said. Ananya's name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter's mobile phone, the sources said, adding that earlier in the day, the NCB officials had seized her mobile and laptop.

Ananya was asked to appear before the NCB in the afternoon. Accordingly, she along with her father Chunky Panday appeared before the NCB officials, the sources said. The NCB officials, however, are yet to clarify about her role, if any, in the case.