Cancer survivor actress Nafisa Ali struggles for medicine, grocery in Goa amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and cancer survivor Nafisa Ali is currently stuck in Goa and what she thought would be a vacation turned out to be a nightmare. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the former beauty queen revealed that she is struggling every day to get grocery items and is now even running out of her medicines.

Nafisa Ali told Hindustan Times: “The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It’s only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone.”

"My grandchildren’s schools were shut so my daughter was anyway scared for my health and so she asked me to come to Goa. And then there was the lockdown and everything is shut here. All my medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so I can’t have them delivered from elsewhere. So what option so I have now? I’m not taking any medicines, which is not good for my health,” said she.

She further added that to get her medicines, she needs to head to Panjim which of course is not possible amid lockdown as local chemist shops in Morjim don't have it.

Nafisa Ali in her interview also revealed that her niece in Bangalore, Diya Naidu has been tested positive for coronavirus after she came from Switzerland. “She came back from Switzerland and got herself checked and it was positive. She was in the hospital and has now recovered completely. The recovery rate is very good but people have to get the treatment, and for that they need to be tested. It’s very important and that’s how we can beat this,” said Nafisa.

In fact, she took to Instagram this morning and updated her fans about the ordeal:

In 2018, Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with Peritoneal and Ovarian cancer stage 3. She bravely fought the deadly disease and is now cancer-free.

Nafisa made her debut in movies with Shashi Kapoor's 'Junoon' in 1979. She also starred in 'Major Saab', 'Life In a Metro', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and more recently in 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3'.