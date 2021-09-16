Can't worry about people judging me: Ankita Lokhande on trolls bashing Pavitra Rishta 2

New Delhi: TV actress Ankita Lokhande who won hearts with the show Pavitra Rishta recently opened up on the trolling she received on the sequel to her hit show - Pavitra Rishta 2 featuring Shaheer Sheikh.

While many fans are excited about the reboot of the show that originally featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, there are people who are demanding a boycott of the show on social media.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ankita said that she can't keep worrying about trolls and asking people to like her.

Talking about the trolls, she told Indian Express, "Honestly, social media has brought us closer to our fans but also there is so much trolling involved. At the end of the day, everyone has a choice. I cannot go about telling people that I am nice and they should love me. I will go about living my life and I cannot worry about people judging me. I never have. My family is my strength and I can fight anything or anyone with their support."

Ankita expressed that she doesn't like it when trolls drag her family into negative comments about her. She said, "Don’t follow me if you don’t like me. Also, I am fine with what you tell me but when they drag your family, it’s unacceptable. It really gets bitter then."

For the unversed, the popular show Pavitra Rishta has rebooted as Pavitra Rishta 2.0 with Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead.