He was angry: Ankita Lokhande recalls first meeting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was 'very weird'

New Delhi: Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande recalled her first meeting with late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as "very weird". In a conversation with a leading daily, she said that she met Sushant before a promo shoot for Pavitra Rishta. He was supposed to pick up the actress from her home.

However, the 'Kedarnath' actor was very angry with Ankita for being an hour late. He was so frustrated that, as Ankita recalled, he began rash driving to express his anger towards the actress. Their first meeting led Sushant to believe that Ankita had a 'heroine' attitude.

Ankita Lokhande told The Quint, "It was very weird. I think it was really weird. Sushant was very silent like Shaheer (Sheikh) only I think he was doing his own work. Very much like Shaheer. He used to be on his own...We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant had come to pick me up from my home and was downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am."

"I came down at 6 am and he was very angry. After I came downstairs I got into the backseat of the car with my mother and fell asleep. He was so angry that firstly I came late and then went to sleep in the backseat. He took the car from the driver and did rash driving. I didn't understand why he was doing like that. My mother then said 'He is getting angry'. I was like 'What can I do? He should have come upstairs'. That was my first meeting with Sushant that way. He was like 'Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude'," she added.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made their television debut as leads in Balaji Telefilms' 'Pavitra Rishta' by Ekta Kapoor. The show revolved around a married couple, Manav and Archana. The two became household favourites as their 'jodi' was a big hit!

The two dated for about 5-6 years before parting ways and breaking a million hearts of their fans. She is currently dating beau Vicky Jain.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020. His sudden death sent shock waves across his family, friends and fans.

The popular show Pavitra Rishta has rebooted as Pavitra Rishta 2.0 with Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead.