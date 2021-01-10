Celebrating 45 million followers on Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan recalls Coolie accident

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has a massive social media following. On Saturday (January 9), the actor took to his social media accounts to celebrate his 45 million followers on Twitter. He shared a throwback picture of himself, his late father, noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan posted by one of his fans.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh recalled how his father broke down upon his return from the hospital after the Coolie accident. He wrote, “The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more .. Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident .. Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down ! A concerned little Abhishek looks on !"

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen touching his father’s feet, while Abhishek stands beside his grandfather.

This is what Amitabh tweeted:

Responding to the tweet, one of his fans wrote, “Tragedy always divides life into "before" and "after". Amit Ji, people all over the world have been praying for you to stay with us. What the family went through-it's impossible to imagine...45 million here and much more in the world with you now!”

For the uninitiated, Amitabh was hospitalised in 1982, after he got severely injured while shooting an intense fighting sequence with co-star Puneet Issar for 'Coolie'. Big B, who was performing his own stunts, misjudged a jump and landed abruptly on a table which hurt him severely. The actor spent several months in the hospital before recovering fully.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12. He will star in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. He has also been roped in for Ajay Devgn’s ‘MayDay’.