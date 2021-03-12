हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Cheating, copyright breach case filed against Kangana Ranaut

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kangana Ranaut, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut, an official said.

Cheating, copyright breach case filed against Kangana Ranaut
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kanganaranaut

Mumbai: A case of alleged cheating was filed against actor Kangana Ranaut by Mumbai police on Friday on a local court's orders after the author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir' accused her of copyright violation.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Khar police station against Kangana, Kamalkumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut, an official said.

Ashish Kaul, the author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda', alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the Princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the Queen of Kashmir.

As per the complaint, he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Kangana, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without Kaul's permission.

"Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?" he said.

On the Bandra metropolitan magistrate's order, FIR was registered under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and also under the Copyright Act, a police official said, adding that further probe is on.

Ranaut is already facing police cases in Mumbai over her allegedly provocative tweets. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut cheating casekangana ranaut caseDidda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir
Next
Story

Tanushree Dutta stuns fans with massive transformation in this viral video- Watch

Must Watch

PT20M58S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, March 12, 2021