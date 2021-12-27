Christmas romance! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan kisses boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in dreamy photos

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is quite popular on Instagram and often shares loved-up pictures of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The two had a lovely Christmas celebration together in Europe at Lake Constance and posted pictures of the same on social media.

In the pictures, Ira was seen in a white top and a chequered skirt and a leather jacket. She had also worn reindeer headgear for the occasion. On the other hand, Nupur was dressed in a black shirt and red suspenders.

In one of the pics, Ira was seen giving a cute kiss to Nupur on his cheek - PDA which is adored by her fans.

Check the pics here:

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year.

She is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

Aamir Khan's daughter has also been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues. She shared her ordeal with fans on social media and often urges all to take care of themselves and take help if needed.

