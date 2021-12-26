हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Inside Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Christmas bash, step inside their new, spacious home! - Pics

Couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's recently hosted a Christmas party at their new home, inviting their close friends.

Inside Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif&#039;s Christmas bash, step inside their new, spacious home! - Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newly married star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had quite a Merry Christmas with their close friends and shared the joyful moments from their get-together on social media.

Along with a sneak peek into their holiday celebration, fans also got a glimpse of their beautiful decorated new home in Juhu, Mumbai.

In one of the first pictures, Vicky and Kat were seen hugging each other tightly with their lovely Christmas tree in the background. There were long sheer white curtains at their tall windows and one side of the wall had a brick-layered pattern on it which gave the home an earthen feel.

In another group picture, Kat and Vicky were seen posing with their friends in the main living space. Fans also got a glimpse of the couple's vibrant floor carpet in one of the photos.

Along with this, fans saw how hard Vicky and Kat worked on their Christmas decor with a huge tree and festive meal.

Take a look at the happy pictures:

 

 

The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai last week after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives.

They recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals earlier this week.

On the work front, Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars 'Dangal' girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Vijay Sethupathi.

The film that marks her first project with Vijay is being extensively shot in Mumbai currently.

'Merry Christmas', being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, will hit theatres on December 23, 2022.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifVicky Kaushalkatrina kaif houseChristmasChristmas 2021
Next
Story

Rhea Kapoor Karan Boolani lock-lips to celebrate Christmas; Music, vodka, cheese boards part of celebration: PICS

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Raid is going on for 32 hours in Piyush Jain's Kannauj house. There are many secrets hidden in the house!