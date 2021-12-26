Inside Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Christmas bash, step inside their new, spacious home! - Pics

New Delhi: Newly married star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had quite a Merry Christmas with their close friends and shared the joyful moments from their get-together on social media.

Along with a sneak peek into their holiday celebration, fans also got a glimpse of their beautiful decorated new home in Juhu, Mumbai.

In one of the first pictures, Vicky and Kat were seen hugging each other tightly with their lovely Christmas tree in the background. There were long sheer white curtains at their tall windows and one side of the wall had a brick-layered pattern on it which gave the home an earthen feel.

In another group picture, Kat and Vicky were seen posing with their friends in the main living space. Fans also got a glimpse of the couple's vibrant floor carpet in one of the photos.

Along with this, fans saw how hard Vicky and Kat worked on their Christmas decor with a huge tree and festive meal.

Take a look at the happy pictures:

The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai last week after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives.

They recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals earlier this week.

On the work front, Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars 'Dangal' girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Vijay Sethupathi.

The film that marks her first project with Vijay is being extensively shot in Mumbai currently.

'Merry Christmas', being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, will hit theatres on December 23, 2022.

