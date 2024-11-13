Coldplay Announces Fourth India Show: Ahmedabad Concert Scheduled For January 2025

Mumbai: Iconic British pop-rock band Coldplay has officially announced a fourth show in India as part of their highly anticipated 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour.

The band will perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 next year.

This announcement follows their previously confirmed performances in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, marking their return to India after nearly a decade.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Ahmedabad show starting November 16, 2024, at 12 PM IST through BookMyShow. The ticket sale process will include a virtual queue with a randomized system, similar to the one used for their Mumbai concerts.

The band shared the news of the new show on social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter), "2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED! The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12 pm IST. #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour."

Coldplay's 2025 tour marks the band's first visit to India since their performance in Mumbai in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival.

The upcoming concerts will be part of a global tour in support of their album Music of the Spheres, which has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

With anthems like "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," and "A Sky Full of Stars," the show promises to be a celebration of the band's unparalleled musical legacy.

This will be Coldplay's one of the largest concerts in India to date, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad--one of the world's biggest sports stadiums--serving as the venue.

Coldplay's fans can look forward to an unforgettable concert experience, with the band performing a setlist featuring classics and fan favourites from their extensive catalogue.

The 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, which began in 2022, is Coldplay's ongoing global concert series in support of their ninth studio album of the same name. Known for their immersive live shows, the band has been thrilling fans worldwide with a mix of acoustic ballads and energetic anthems.

Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums) have gained a reputation for producing electrifying performances that connect deeply with fans.