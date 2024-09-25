Coldplay India 2025: Amul’s Fun Take On Sold-Out Concert Tickets Leaves 'Fans In The Cold'

Amul India joined the Coldplay excitement with a clever social media post after tickets for the band's upcoming 2025 India tour sold out rapidly. Coldplay's much-anticipated shows created a frenzy among fans, with many securing tickets while others were left disappointed. Amul, known for its witty topical ads, perfectly captured the moment.

The popular British band Coldplay has been making headlines in India ever since they announced their 2025 tour dates. Tickets for their concerts were snapped up in record time, leading to disappointment for many who couldn’t secure seats. Jumping on the bandwagon, Amul India dropped a playful post about the ticket mania, humorously pointing out how some fans were “left in the cold.”

On September 24, 2024, Amul shared an Instagram post referencing the Coldplay ticket craze. The post depicted Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin holding a microphone in one hand and buttered bread in the other, with a ‘SOLD OUT’ sign across the screen. The Amul girl pointed towards the image, microphone in hand, capturing the fun and frustration of the situation.

The tagline at the top read, “Fans left in the COLD,” cleverly alluding to those who missed out on tickets. At the bottom, the pun “Fix You a snack?” referenced one of Coldplay's hit songs, adding a lighthearted touch.

The post’s caption further teased the situation, stating: “Popular pop band Coldplay’s shows sold out leading to much controversy!”

Fans’ Reactions to Amul’s Post

Fans loved Amul’s creative take on the situation, sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One person called it “Perfect,” while another joked “Cold out.” Many others expressed their appreciation using emojis like the red heart and the grinning face with sweat, reflecting both admiration and amusement.

Coldplay’s India Tour 2025

Coldplay’s India shows, part of their Music of the Spheres world tour, are set to take place at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. Tickets went on sale on September 22, and the overwhelming demand led to a near-instant sellout, sparking widespread buzz online.

Karan Johar’s Take on the Ticket Fever

Even Bollywood’s filmmaker Karan Johar couldn’t resist commenting on the Coldplay ticket craze. In a witty Instagram Story, he wrote: “Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want, my darling… Lots of love… Frugal.” This humorous note suggests that even the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ director faced the same struggle as many fans—failing to secure a coveted Coldplay ticket.

Coldplay’s upcoming tour is already one of the most anticipated events of 2025, and the sold-out shows have left fans eagerly waiting for any new announcements or opportunities to see the iconic band live in India.