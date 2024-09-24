Coldplay India Concert 2025: Your Guide To Buying ‘Infinity’ Tickets – Dates, Prices, And Seating Details

Coldplay, one of the world’s most beloved bands, is making a grand return to India in 2025 with their "Music of the Spheres World Tour." Fans are eager for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, following their last concert in 2016. If you missed the initial ticket sales, don’t worry – you still have a shot at securing your spot with the special Infinity tickets. Here's everything you need to know about the concert, including how to purchase these coveted tickets.

Coldplay India Concert 2025: Event Details

Dates: January 18, January 19, and January 21, 2025

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Tour: "Music of the Spheres World Tour"

This concert promises an unforgettable night of music, stunning visuals, and all the signature Coldplay magic that fans adore.

What Are Infinity Tickets?

Infinity Tickets are a special offering by Coldplay to make their concerts more accessible. A limited number of these tickets are sold at a significantly lower price than regular tickets, giving more fans a chance to attend. However, the exact seating location remains a mystery until closer to the concert date, adding a fun element of surprise.

Price: €20 (around ₹2,000)

Purchase Limit: Each person can buy up to two Infinity tickets, and they must be purchased together.

How to Buy Infinity Tickets for Coldplay India Concert 2025

Infinity tickets will be available starting November 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST. Follow this guide to secure your tickets:

1. Open Coldplay Website: Ensure you have access to the website ahead of time.

2. Pre-Add Your Card Details: To speed up the checkout process, input your payment information before ticket sales begin.

3. Join the Queue: Once the tickets go live, you’ll be placed in a virtual queue with a waiting number. Don’t refresh the page or press back—just wait patiently.

4. Act Quickly: When it’s your turn, you’ll have 4 minutes to complete your purchase. Make sure you fill in all the required details swiftly.

5. Complete Payment: Finalize the payment to secure your Infinity tickets.

Seating Details

Seating for Infinity ticket holders will be assigned approximately one week before the concert. The exact location of your seats can vary, from the floor to the upper levels of the venue, ensuring a surprise element for fans.

Mark Your Calendars!

Coldplay’s 2025 concert in India is expected to be a monumental event, and Infinity tickets offer a rare opportunity to witness this global phenomenon at a fraction of the regular price. Set a reminder for November 22, 2024, and be ready to grab your tickets quickly before they sell out.