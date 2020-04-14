Coming soon: Being Salman Khan, the YouTube channel

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to launch his YouTube channel called Being Salman Khan.

Salman has often shared glimpses of his personal space through funny videos, and fans have always demanded more. Through the YouTube channel, Salman will share moments from his personal life for fans, which will only get his fans closer to him, said a source.

Meanwhile, he is doing everything to educate fans and followers about the COVID-19 pandemic. He recently recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 blockbuster "Maine Pyar Kiya", but with a coronavirus twist.

Salman shared a then and now video which has an old clip from "Maine Pyar Kiya". The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree's character in the movie.

Over 30 years later, he recreated the scene. But this time, instead of kissing the lipstick mark, he cleans it with what looks like a sanitiser and a piece of cloth.

"If MPK releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong," he captioned the video.

His fans loved the 'recreated' version, and left many heart emojis in the comments section. One of the Instagram users commented: "Ye kya kiya? Sanitise kar diya?" Another called it an "epic twist".