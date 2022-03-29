हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tina Dabi

Confirmed! 2015 IAS topper Tina Dabi to remarry, showers love on fiance Pradeep Gawande in mushy post

Tina Dabi shared a picture with her fiance IAS officer Pradeep Gawande from Jaipur, Rajasthan on her Instagram handle.

Confirmed! 2015 IAS topper Tina Dabi to remarry, showers love on fiance Pradeep Gawande in mushy post
Pic Credit: Instagram/Tina Dabi

Jaipur: UPSC 2015 Indian Administrative Service topper Tina Dabi is once again hitting the headlines after posting a picture with IAS officer Pradeep Gawande from Rajasthan saying, "I'm wearing the smile you gave me."

She also put a smiley with her post on Instagram and hash tagged #fiance, making it clear that she is soon tying the knot with Gawande.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@dabi_tina)

 

As per official sources, Dabi, a joint secretary in the finance department of Rajasthan, is going to get married with IAS Pradeep Gawande from Rajasthan.

Gawande is currently the Director in the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan. Tina Dabi, who is active on social media, has shared her picture with her new life partner.

Sharing a photo with Pradeep Gawande, IAS Tina Doby wrote, "I am wearing the smile you are giving".

 

Sources said that Dabi and Gawande will get married in April after which a reception will be given on April 22 at a hotel in Jaipur.

 

Tina Dabi had earlier married Athar Amir, an IAS officer of her own batch, in 2018. However, Tina and Athar got divorced in Jaipur`s Family Court in August 2021.

Dabi came into the limelight ever since she topped the IAS in the year 2015.

