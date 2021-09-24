हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IAS topper Tina Dabi's sister Ria secures 15th rank in UPSC Civil services

Tina Dabi's younger sibling secures 15th rank in UPSC CSE the results of which was declared on Friday. 

IAS topper Tina Dabi&#039;s sister Ria secures 15th rank in UPSC Civil services

New Delhi: Keeping up with her elder sister Ria Dabi, sibling of UPSC Civil Services topper Tina Dabi, secured 15th rank in UPSC CSE Results 2020 which was declared on Friday (September 24, 2021). Tina had secured rank 1 in 2016.

Taking to Instagram, Tina shared the news and congratulated her sister. “I am delighter to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam," the caption read.

UPSC, UPSC CSE Results 2020, Tina Dabi

Like her sister, Ria is a student of Delhi University, she finished her graduation from Lady Sri Ram College.

This year’s female topper is Bhopal’s Jagrati Awasti. The top rank was secured by Shubham Kumar from Katihari, Bihar. 

A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. As many as 180 candidates will be shortlisted for the IAS position, 36 for IFS, 200 for IPS officers’ posts. Further, 302 vacancies will be filled in central services group A and 118 in group B services.

