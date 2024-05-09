Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747950
NewsLifestylePeople
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

CONFIRMED! Pushpa Actress Rashmika Mandanna Joins Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar'

Rashmika Mandanna News: Actress will be seen opposite Salman Khan in a new venture.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 02:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CONFIRMED! Pushpa Actress Rashmika Mandanna Joins Salman Khan in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Sikandar' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna after delivering blockbuster hits like Animal and Pushpa, is all set to share screen space with none other than Salman Khan for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar. The film will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Looks like EID 2025 is blocked all ready.

After garnering appreciation and massive success with movie like 'Animal' and 'Pushpa',  Rashmika is set to captivate audiences once again in 'Sikandar'. The fresh on-screen pairing of Salman and Rashmika is making fans excited already.

The production house officially announced the news on the social Handle 

'Sikandar' heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which became one of the biggest hits of the year. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Punjab government refuses VRS to IAS officer who is BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate
DNA Video
DNA: Astrazeneca withdraws Covid vaccine
DNA Video
DNA: Maldives bowed before India!
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?
DNA Video
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen if Hindus decrease in India?
DNA Video
DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA Video
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet