New Delhi: Pan India actress Rashmika Mandanna after delivering blockbuster hits like Animal and Pushpa, is all set to share screen space with none other than Salman Khan for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sikandar. The film will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Looks like EID 2025 is blocked all ready.

After garnering appreciation and massive success with movie like 'Animal' and 'Pushpa', Rashmika is set to captivate audiences once again in 'Sikandar'. The fresh on-screen pairing of Salman and Rashmika is making fans excited already.

The production house officially announced the news on the social Handle

'Sikandar' heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which became one of the biggest hits of the year.