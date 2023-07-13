Cook It Like Madhuri-Shriram Nene: Couple Shows How To Make Onion Bhajiya And Masala Chai In Monsoon

Monsoon is all about enjoying some yummy snacks with a cup of piping hot tea. Bhajiya or fritters are very popular monsoon snacks that most Indian households swear by. And even if you otherwise have black tea, the rainy season calls for some heartwarming masala chai that you can savour as you watch it pour outside. Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene had recently taken to social media, along with their younger son Ryan, and showed how to prepare this amazing combo of onion bhajiya or pakoda and masala chai in four different ways.

Whether you love to have your snacks in the traditional way or give it a healthy twist, Dr Nene, Madhuri and Ryan had options for all - the trio discussed making the fritters using four techniques: Deep-fried, shallow-fried, air-fried and baked. And for all the health fanatics out there, the trio offered a panko-coated version of the bhajiya.

Making Bhajiya-Chai With Madhuri Dixit

cre Trending Stories

Check out the video below:

Baked, Air Fried, Or Traditionally Made Bhajiya - Your Pick

Apart from the detailed recipes, Madhuri and Dr Nene explained the pros and cons of each cooking technique.

Air Fried:

Pros: Reduced oil absorption, higher nutritional value, reduced greasiness

Cons: Less crispy, longer cooking time, less batch size

Baked:

Pros: Reduced oil absorption, higher nutritional value, convenient to make

Cons: Longer cooking time, different textures, flavour variation

Deep And Shallow Fried:



Pros: Traditional texture and flavour, quicker cooking time

Cons: High oil content, potential greasiness, and possible health issues

Masala Chai And Onion Bhajiya: Cooking Style



Ingredients:

Onion Bhajiya

2 medium-sized Onions (320 g)

2/3 cup Besan/Chickpea flour

2 tablespoons rice flour

1/2 teaspoon minced ginger

1 green chilly finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon Red chili powder

A pinch of baking soda

1 tablespoon oil

2 to 3 tablespoons water

Masala Chai

1 cup water (as per requirement)

1/2 inch ginger grated

4 whole green cardamom/Elaichi

4 black peppercorns

4 whole cloves

1 teaspoon loose tea leaves black tea

1/3 cup almond milk

Sugar, jaggery to taste (as required)

Onion Bhajiya and Masala Tea instructions:

Onion Bhajiya:

1. Combine diced onions, besan, rice flour, salt, turmeric, red chili powder, ginger, and green chili in a bowl.

2. Add a pinch of baking soda and a sprinkle of oil, then mix well.

3. Adjust consistency with water if needed.

4. Bake, Deep Fry, Air Fry, Shallow Fry, or Panko until brown.

5. Serve hot with masala tea.

Masala Tea:

1. Crush green cardamom, black peppercorns, and cloves.

2. Boil water, add spices and ginger.

3. Mix in tea and brown sugar.

4. Add preferred milk and cook until boiling.

5. Serve hot with onion pakoda.