10 Expert Monsoon Care Tips To Keep Your Furniture Safe During Rainy Season

The monsoon season can be a challenging time for the furniture of your home. Excessive moisture, high humidity, and occasional water damage can lead to mold growth, stains, and deterioration of various materials, thus adversely impacting the lifespan and quality of your furniture. To ensure your furniture stays in top condition during the rainy season, follow these 10 important furniture care tips provided by Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder & CEO, Kalyanam Furniture.

How To Take Care Of Your Home Furniture During Rainy Season

Tejpal Singh Shekhawat lists 10 key points to follow in monsoon as part of furniture care:



1. Invest In Waterproof Covers:

Protect your furniture, like the ones on the balcony, from rainwater by investing in high-quality waterproof covers. These covers act as a barrier against water damage and help maintain the longevity of your furniture.

2. Do Not Place Your Furniture Near Windows And Leaks:

Do not place your furniture near windows and leaks. This way you minimise the risk of your furniture being directly exposed to rainwater and suffering damage.

3. Use Moisture-Absorbing Products:

Place moisture-absorbing products such as silica gel packets or dehumidifiers near your furniture to reduce humidity and prevent moisture-related problems such as mold growth.

4. Ensure Good Ventilation:

Make sure there is adequate air circulation around your furniture. Proper ventilation helps dry out accumulated moisture and prevents mold growth and unpleasant odours.

5. Clean And Dry Regularly:

Clean your furniture regularly with mild detergent and a soft cloth. Wipe off any moisture or spills immediately to prevent stains and damage to the surface of the furniture.

6. Avoid Direct Contact With Wet Clothing Or Umbrellas:

Avoid placing wet clothing or umbrellas directly on your furniture. The moisture from these items can penetrate the fabric or wood, causing water stains and possible damage.

7. Use Furniture Polish Or Wax:

Apply a furniture polish or wax that is appropriate for the material of your furniture. This protective coating provides an extra layer of protection against moisture and helps to preserve the finish of the furniture.

8. Elevate Furniture Off The Floor:

Place furniture on blocks or use furniture coasters to raise it slightly off the floor. This will prevent direct contact with the accumulated water on the floor, if any.

9. Treat Wooden Furniture With Water-Repellent Products:

For wooden furniture, consider using water-repellent products such as sealers or varnishes to protect the wood from absorbing excess moisture and swelling.

10. Seek Professional Help If Required:

If you notice extensive water damage, mold growth or significant problems with your furniture, seek professional help from furniture restoration experts. They can provide specialized care and repair services to save and restore your furniture.



"By following these 10 important furniture care tips during the monsoon season, you can protect your furniture from water damage, mold growth, and other problems associated with high humidity. With proper care and maintenance, your furniture will stay nice and cozy even when it's raining outside," says Tejpal Singh Shekhawat.