'Couldn’t get ICU bed for him because he wasn't Chhota Rajan', Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar mourns friend's demise due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to Facebook to share the tragic news of a dear friend passing away due to COVID-19 and how her friend couldn't get a hospital bed.

On Sunday (May 2), she took to Facebook to pen down the emotional turmoil she underwent after her friend's death.

At the beginning of her emotional message, she mentioned that it wasn't an obituary and urged people to not forget the pain caused by the second wave of COVID-19.

She further penned her feelings about her friend Sameerda, remembering the memories she shared with him, and vowed to never forget him.

She wrote, "#notanobituary#don'tforget, I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us .We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India. and we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital. My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all ,my belssings to you all till I live, I will never forget sameerda’s smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him, I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan.he was an honest man."

"I will not forget this mayhem in delhi, You don’t forget too that Banerjee sheikhs das adjanias all have to go and they could have stayed with us all a bit longer if we would have concentrated as a country more on hospital oxygen plants then hindu festivals and muslim festivals. #delhigovt#modi#bettertobeachotarajan#don'tforget," she added in her post.

Have a look at her post:

#notanobituary#don'tforget I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us .We couldn’t... Posted by Sutapa Sikdar on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Sikdar mentions Chhota Rajan in her message to highlight how the notorious criminal was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Services on April 27 when he tested positive for the Coronavirus, while her friend struggled to procure a bed or get admitted to a hospital.

Sutapa Sikdar is a National School of Drama alumna and met her husband and late actor Irrfan Khan at the institute. The duo got married in 1995 and has two kids - Babil and Ayaan.

Sikdar has written dialogues for many Bollywood films such as Supari, Shabd, and Kahaani and even produced the comedy romance Qarib Qarib Singlle in 2017.

Unfortunately, Sutapa lost her husband and Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan to a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour on April 29, 2020.

This year on April 29 marked the critically acclaimed actor's first death anniversary. The actor admitted to Kokilaben hospital due to a colon infection a day before he died. It's been a year now, but his memories still remain fresh.