The recent controversy between Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela added another fresh tale on Sunday after the cricketer shared a cryptic note on his Instagram. 

Aug 14, 2022

Cricketer Rishabh Pant posts cryptic note after Urvashi Rautela's controversial 'chotu bhaiya should play bat ball' comment

NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant on Sunday (August 14) added a fresh saga to the social media feud between him and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. The cricketer took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note, apparently in an indirect dig on the actress. The cricketer wrote, "Don't stress over what you cannot control." His latest post on the Instagram comes after Urvashi's post that read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball", which had come in response to his previously-deleted post on the social-media website recently.

For the unversed, Urvashi and Rishabh were linked once after the actress claimed that she was dating the cricketer. Pant had denied her statement and reportedly blocked her on social media.

URVASHI RAUTELA CLAIMED 'MR RP' WAITED FOR HER FOR 10 HOURS IN HOTEL LOBBY

"I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls," Urvashi had said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

"So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn't go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai," she added.

 

RISHABH PANT REACTS TO URVASHI RAUTELA'S CLAIM: 

"It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai," Rishabh Pant put this on his story before he deleted it.

URVASHI RAUTELA ATTACKS RISHABH PANT: 

The actress then hit back at Pant with a post on Istagram story writing, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya#Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1."

Urvashi was recently seen in the Telugu actioner 'The Legend'. On the other hand, cricketer Rishabh Pant was on Thursday named as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

 

