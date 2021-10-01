हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kashmera shah

Cruel mother-in-law: Kashmera Shah hits back at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's 'bad daughter-in-law' jibe

Comedian Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah took a jibe at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja after the latter had called her a 'bad daughter-in-law'.

Cruel mother-in-law: Kashmera Shah hits back at Govinda&#039;s wife Sunita Ahuja&#039;s &#039;bad daughter-in-law&#039; jibe
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kashmera Shah, Sunita Ahuja

New Delhi: The family feud between Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek, his wife Kahshmera Shah is still not resolved, it appears.

In a recent tweet, Kashmera Shah took replied to Sunita Ahuja's earlier comment calling the former 'bad daughter-in-law'. 

In retaliation, she indirectly called Sunita Ahuja a 'cruel mother-in-law'.

On Thursday (September 30), she wrote on Twitter, "Had a work trip to the States so just got back and am reading about ‘people’ washing their hands off on our family feud. While reading one statement my son asked me what is a bad Daughter In Law? I replied ‘One that Got A Cruel Mother In Law’ #checkmate"

Take a look at her tweet:

 

For the unversed, the family feud began when comedian Krushna Abhishek refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring his uncle Govinda, and Sunita Ahuja. This irked Sunita and she, in an interview, said that she doesn't want to see Krushna's face again. 

Krushna's wife Kashmera came to his defence and insulted Sunita's position in the industry and claimed people only know her as Govinda's wife.

Later, Krushna had asked for forgiveness from his estranged uncle and his wife.

According to Krushna, his family feud with uncle Govinda and his family can be resolved. Krushna had asked for forgiveness, saying that he is extremely distressed by the confrontation. However, it appears the public feud is far from over.

Tags:
Kashmera shahGovindaSunita AhujaKrushna Abhishek
