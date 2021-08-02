हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Dabboo Ratnani captures Shah Rukh Khan in a jaw-dropping shirtless avatar - See pic

For the shoot, the 'My Name is Khan' actor sported an intense smouldering expression, looking straight into the camera.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Dabboo Ratnani, File Photo
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Dabboo Ratnani, File Photo

Mumbai: Unveiling the most anticipated photo from his annual calendar shoot, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Monday shared a monochrome image of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Ratnani took to his Instagram handle and shared the photo along with the caption, "Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless. Invincible and Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar @iamsrk."The picture, which was a top angle close up shot of Shah Rukh, had him posing shirtless, with only his shoulders and face visible in the photo.

 

For the shoot, the 'My Name is Khan' actor sported an intense smouldering expression, looking straight into the camera.

Ratnani's post garnered more than 14 thousand likes within an hour of being shared, with many fans leaving heart and fire emojis for the star in the comments section.

The snap comes after the celebrity photographer unveiled pictures of Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' directed by Anand L Rai, is now shooting for 'Pathan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

