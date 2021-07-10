हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dabboo Ratnani teases fans with yet another video with Shehnaaz Gill, latter says “maza aa gya!”

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill has been doing wonders ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The beautiful diva has once again managed to hog all the limelight.

Shehnaaz recently shared her BTS video on her social media account where she was seen posing while the ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani was doing her photoshoot.

Now, to tease her fans a little more, Ratnani has released another sneak peek with a video.

Sharing the video clip on his Twitter, he wrote, “#btswithdabboo.. Are You Excited About This Photoshoot Of @ishehnaaz_gill & @DabbooRatnani?

Comment With An Emoji

@ManishaDRatnani

@Dabboo

 #DabbooRatnani #ShehnaazGill..”

 

The video has already gone viral on social media and her fans are going gaga over the photoshoot and are eagerly waiting for the final results.

 

Recently, Dabboo released this year’s calendar where Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda finally made their debuts. Apart from them, other celebrities who were also part of Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar included- Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone and Kiara Advani among others.

Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar features Bollywood's A-listers and everyone wants to be a part of his calendar at least once in a lifetime.

