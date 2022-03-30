Day after Alia Bhatt-SS Rajamouli clash rumours, Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on 'RRR' maker

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has praised director SS Rajamouli for his latest film 'RRR' which is setting a new benchmark at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 'Queen' actor posted some pictures of SS Rajamouli and wrote, "SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever... He has never ever given an unsuccessful film." She further added, "Yet the best thing about him is not his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you, sir, sincerely your fan."

She also informed her fans and followers that she has planned to watch the film with her family tomorrow by writing, "Watching RRR with my family tomorrow when are you watching?"

The development comes a day after several media reports stated that Alia Bhatt isn't quite happy with the brief screen space she was allotted in the final cut of 'RRR'. It is reported that Alia, who seems to be unhappy about her brief role in 'RRR', apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed. It is also rumoured that Alia Bhatt unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram, but there is no authentic evidence.

Folks also point out that Alia Bhatt, who was spotted publicizing 'RRR' before its postponement, had gone inactive during the second leg of RRR's promotional campaign, except for one big event, said an IANS report.

It is true that Rajamouli failed to pen the best of characters for Alia Bhatt in 'RRR', if her stardom across Bollywood is to be considered. So, no wonder even the actress is upset. Anyway, it is too early to draw any conclusions.

For those unaware, 'RRR', the movie which has been made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, had a grand release on March 25 in cinemas and has already grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide and counting.

The 'RRR' Hindi alone has grossed over Rs 100 crore.The film is all about a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, which is set in pre-independence India.

The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Live TV