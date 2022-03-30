हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Day after Alia Bhatt-SS Rajamouli clash rumours, Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on 'RRR' maker

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has been performing extremely well worldwide. The film has made a worldwide collection of over Rs 600 crore.

Day after Alia Bhatt-SS Rajamouli clash rumours, Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on &#039;RRR&#039; maker
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has praised director SS Rajamouli for his latest film 'RRR' which is setting a new benchmark at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 'Queen' actor posted some pictures of SS Rajamouli and wrote, "SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever... He has never ever given an unsuccessful film." She further added, "Yet the best thing about him is not his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you, sir, sincerely your fan."

She also informed her fans and followers that she has planned to watch the film with her family tomorrow by writing, "Watching RRR with my family tomorrow when are you watching?"

Kangana Ranaut

The development comes a day after several media reports stated that Alia Bhatt isn't quite happy with the brief screen space she was allotted in the final cut of 'RRR'. It is reported that Alia, who seems to be unhappy about her brief role in 'RRR', apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed. It is also rumoured that Alia Bhatt unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram, but there is no authentic evidence. 

Folks also point out that Alia Bhatt, who was spotted publicizing 'RRR' before its postponement, had gone inactive during the second leg of RRR's promotional campaign, except for one big event, said an IANS report.

It is true that Rajamouli failed to pen the best of characters for Alia Bhatt in 'RRR', if her stardom across Bollywood is to be considered. So, no wonder even the actress is upset. Anyway, it is too early to draw any conclusions.

For those unaware, 'RRR', the movie which has been made on a budget of over Rs 300 crore, had a grand release on March 25 in cinemas and has already grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide and counting. 

The 'RRR' Hindi alone has grossed over Rs 100 crore.The film is all about a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, which is set in pre-independence India.

The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautRRRSS RajamouliRRR reviewsRam CharanJr NTR
Next
Story

Salman Khan celebrates his nephew Ahil's birthday with sisters Alvira, Arpita Khan, watch video

Must Watch

PT16M42S

DNA: Forest burning, officials were taking Anjali Tendulkar for picnic