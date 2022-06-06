NEW DELHI: A CBI officer and Salman Khan were spotted outside the actor's residence 'Galaxy' in Mumbai on Monday. While the reason behind the CBI officer's visit to Khan's residence remains unclear, it is speculated it could be linked to the recent death threat that was issued to Salman and his father Salim Khan.

On June 5, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against an unknown person after a threat letter was discovered by Salman's father Salim Khan's bodyguards. While CBI is yet to share details about the investigation, it was reported earlier in the day that the security for the 'Tiger 3' star has been scaled up. According to the news agency ANI, Maharashtra Home Department has strengthened Salman Khan's security after the actor received the threat letter.

According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 am in his and Salman's name, said the police. The news surrounding Salman's security has gained momentum after the shocking death of Sidhu Moosewala. The acclaimed rapper-singer was gunned down in Mansa district while driving his Thar jeep. The shooting incident left the nation in deep shock.

As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

Later, it was suspected that Lawrence Bishnoi, who had earlier threatened Salman, was connected to Goldy Brar who reportedly took responsibility for Moosewala's death. Neither Salman nor his father Salim Khan has reacted to the reports yet.

In 2018, one of Bishnoi's aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor in connection with the blackbuck killing case. "We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan," a senior police official told Hindustan Times last week.

Live TV