NEW DELHI: Barely days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally shot dead in inter-gang rivalry, an anonymous letter issuing threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was found on the Bandra Bandstand promenade earlier today.

A source close to ETimes informed that the letter was found by Salim Khan's guards at a place where he usually takes a break after his morning walk. Now the Bandra Police have registered an FIR against the unknown persons. Salman Khan's father goes for a morning walk every day as a part of his daily routine and there is a location where he typically takes a break. It was on the same bench that a chit had been left.

The report added that the police noted that the letter consisted of threats for both Salman and his father Salim. "Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga" was written on that letter. Reports suggest that Police are checking on the CCTV footage in the Bandstand area and making enquiries among locals to find out who left the chit behind.

However, as per PTI, on early Sunday morning, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter which mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said. Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29. According to the autopsy report, the singer's body bore 19 bullet injury marks. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.

Amid the ongoing investigation of Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Delhi Police has said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has not yet confessed his participation in plans to murder the singer.

