'December duo' Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pose together for cosy photo!

Farhan Akhtar's partner Shibani Dandekar commented on their adorable picture together, she wrote, "was thinking maybe a little longer than december."

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar, on Thursday, treated fans with a new picture of him and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar. In the image, the two can be seen cosily posing. "December duo @Shibanidandekar," he captioned the post.

Farhan sported a salt-and-pepper bearded look in the photograph, and Shibani looked super cute in an oversized hoodie and a messy bun.

Reacting to the image, Shibani commented, "was thinking maybe a little longer than December."

 

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

