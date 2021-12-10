'December duo' Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pose together for cosy photo!

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar, on Thursday, treated fans with a new picture of him and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar. In the image, the two can be seen cosily posing. "December duo @Shibanidandekar," he captioned the post.

Farhan sported a salt-and-pepper bearded look in the photograph, and Shibani looked super cute in an oversized hoodie and a messy bun.

Reacting to the image, Shibani commented, "was thinking maybe a little longer than December."

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

