Vinod Dua death: Farhan Akhtar, Tahira Kashyap, other celebs extend support to Mallika Dua

New Delhi: Comedian Mallika Dua's father and veteran journalist Vinod Dua died on December 4, 2021, at 67 due to COVID-19. The heartbroken comedian had penned an emotional note for her late father remembering him as a 'self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath' as she bid him goodbye.

In another social media post, Mallika further informed that the cremation will take place on Sunday (December 5) at Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon.

Many celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Tahira Kashyap, Maanvi Gagroo, and Prajakta Kohli took to the comments section of Mallika's Instagram post to shower love on her and extend support to her as she grieves her father's demise.

Take a look at the post and comments:

"Our irreverent fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalists excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power," his daughter Mallika Dua wrote in another post on social media as she broke the news of her father's demise.

The journalist, who was hospitalised earlier this year with COVID-19, had been suffering from prolonged illness and was critical for the past few days.

Dua was a well-known journalist in Hindi broadcast and had worked in organisations like Doordarshan, NDTV, and The Wire.

Earlier this year, Vinod Dua's wife Chinna Dua succumbed to COVID-19.

Vinod Dua is survived by two daughters, Bakul Dua, who is a clinical psychologist, and Mallika Dua, a comedian.

