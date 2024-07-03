Deepika Padukone Is 'Blessed NOT To Gain Any Weight' In Her Pregnancy, Says Netizens As She Steps Out To Watch Kalki 2898 AD With Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's pregnancy has been the topic of discussion for a while now. There has been lots of trolling around her baby bump. And now some netizens cannot stop being in awe of the Kalki 2898 AD actress for not gaining any weight during her pregnancy. Deepika Padukone is in her third trimester and she looks absolutely fit and gorgeous, unlike other actresses in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone stepped out for a movie date with hubby Ranveer Singh and her in-laws, where the actress looked ravishing in a loose top paired with a jacket. Deepika Padukone hid her baby bump, but the glow on her face was unmissable.

Watch The Video Of Deepika Padukone Stepping Out For A Movie Date:

Deepika Padukone was hailed by her hubby Ranveer Singh for her acting skills in Kalki 2898 AD.

Ranveer Singh who openly wears the badge of being the best husband has been living up to the title to date. The actor showered all the love on her beloved wife Deepika for her latest movie Kalki which has been the talk of the town.

After watching the film, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories and reviewed the film," Kalki 2898 @kalki2898ad - a grand cinematic spectacle! That's what big-screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema. Congrats to Nagi Sir & team! @nag_ashwin."

He further added," "Rebel Star rocks! @actorprabhas Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! @ikamalhaasan And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me..you just can't miss this! @amitabhbachchan. As for my baby @deepikapadukone You elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you".

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child in September 2024. They shared the news through an Instagram post featuring baby clothing and balloons with "September 2024" written on it.

The couple, who got married in November 2018 after dating for six years, received a flood of congratulatory messages from fellow Bollywood celebrities.

