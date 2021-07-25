Deepika Padukone looks dreamy in monochrome picture, hubby Ranveer Singh says 'Gorg'

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone recently left fans awestruck with her artistic, black and white picture that she shared on Instagram on Sunday evening (July 25). In the picture, Deepika looks absolutely stunning as two pictures of her merge into one. On one hand, it appears as if she's looking at the camera, and on the other, it looks like she's looking sideways. The wonderful editing really enhances her beauty and gives a dreamy vibe to the picture.

Check out her latest post:

Her husband Ranveer Singh, who's always there to support her, commented on the post calling her gorgeous. Fans also flooded her comment section with hundreds of heart emojis and fire emojis.

Yesterday, it was reported that Deepika's next film with superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas kickstarted on the occasion of Guru Purnima on July 24.

On the work front, Deepika currently has her kitty full of films over the next few months. She has 'Pathan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

She will also be seen in a cinematic adaptation of the 'Mahabharata', in which she will play the role of Draupadi. Apart from this, she is also working for a Hindi remake of 'The Intern' alongside her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.