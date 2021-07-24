Ranveer Singh oozes style in olive green Gucci tracksuit, Himesh Reshammiya calls it 'historic'!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has taken over the internet with another out-of-the-world, stylish avatar of his and fans cannot keep calm. In his latest post, on Saturday (July 24), Ranveer shared a series of pictures in which he was seen donning a sophisticated Gucci attire. In the pics, he was seen wearing an olive green tracksuit, along with a white Gucci headband and sunglasses with unique white frames. He spiced up his outfit with shiny earrings and a prominent pearl necklace that stole the show.

He captioned the trendy post, saying, "Find your Chi, they said. So I did #gucci".

Check out his latest post:

Earlier, Ranveer had taken over the internet when he had shared his photoshoot stills, yet again clad in a Gucci outfit. The internet was smitten by his shimmery, jewellery-heavy, stylish look and wondered what inspired him to wear a sky blue tracksuit and a Gucci monogram trench coat. The quirky avatar quickly became fodder for meme enthusiasts on Twitter and netizens flooded the microblogging website with memes.

On the work front, Ranveer has Kabir Khan's '83, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win of India in the pipeline, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 'Cirkus' in his kitty. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi' along with Ajay Devgn's special role.