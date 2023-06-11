Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visit Construction Site Of Their New House

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have been married for almost five years, have been staying low-key recently. The couple has been away from the limelight lately. However, on Sunday, a video surfaced on the internet in which the 'Padmavat' stars were spotted at the construction site of their new abode. The duo was accompanied by their parents as they visited the construction site of their new residence.

Deepika was seen in an all-black casual ensemble and had hair tied in a bun. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked totally unrecognisable as he was seen sporting a different hairdo and was seen sporting a face mask. Ranveer’s parents were also spotted along with the couple.

Earlier, PTI had reported that Deepika-Ranveer have bought the apartment spread across floors 16, 17, 18 and 19 of Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand. It cost them Rs 119 crore. Other than this, the two have also bought a house in Alibaug.

Also Read: Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi Are Married Now, See First Photos Of The Bridegroom





Deepika Padukone's Work Front



Deepika Padukone was last seen in YRF's blockbuster 'Pathaan', which arrived in theatres in January this year. The film, upon its release, turned out to be a blockbuster and broke several Box Office records. She will next be seen in 'Project K', also starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. It marks her first collaboration with Prabhas. The film will hit screens on January 12, 2024.

Also Read: Top Most Mad, Cruelest Monarchs Of World In Ancient History

Deepika Padukone also has action-film 'Fighter' in her kitty alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.