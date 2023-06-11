topStoriesenglish2620449
Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi Are Married Now, See First Photos Of The Bridegroom

Filmmaker and designer Masaba Gupta's former husband Madhu Mantena married his girlfriend and writer Ira Trivedi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Film producer Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the knot with writer Ira Trivedi on Sunday (June 11) in Mumbai. The couple got hitched in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. A while ago, the newlywed bride Ira took to Instagram and shared glimpse from their intimate wedding ceremony. The couple looks all things happy and very much into each other in the photos shared by the bride. 

The photos shared by Ira shows the bridegroom exchanging varmalas and enjoying their wedding rituals to the fullest. In another photo, Madhu is planting a kiss on her hand. Another picture shows Madhu happily looking at his better half while she entered the mandap area. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple were dressed up in a traditional attire for the occasion. While Madhu opted for an off-white kurta dhoti and matching 'pagg' for the big day, Ira made a beautiful bride in a stunning pink silk saree which she wore with a golden statement belt. She completed her look with a massive necklace, a chic maang tika and a bun adorned with white flowers. The newlywed couple looks madly in love with each other. Ira shared the pictures with fans and wrote, "I'M complete now."

As per reports, the dup will be hosting a reception party on Sunday night at the same venue where they tied the knot. From the B-Town, celebs who are expected to attend the event include names like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, producer Krishika Lulla and her husband Sunil Lulla, director Abbas Tyrewala with his wife, among others.  

For the unversed, Madhu Mantena was previously married to designer Masaba Gupta. However, the two parted their ways in 2019, almost four years after their wedding. 

