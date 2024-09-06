Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visit Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings

New Delhi: Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai. Where the Star couple is seen taking divine blessings before the arrival of their first baby.

The couple, exuding joy and serenity, were seen hand-in-hand, smiling warmly as they graciously greeted other devotees around them.

Both Deepika and Ranveer were accompanied by their parents and sisters, adding to the occasion's significance. Ranveer, dressed in an elegant cream-coloured kurta, complemented Deepika's stunning look.

Have A Look At The Post:

The actress, glowing with maternal radiance, wore a dark green saree adorned with intricate gold embellishments, further accentuating her ethereal beauty. Her luminous smile and graceful demeanor made her look like a vision of grace and anticipation.

The visit to Siddhivinayak Temple was not just a ritual but a heartfelt celebration of the joy that is about to enter their lives.

Deepika's glowing presence and the couple's affectionate gestures towards each other and their family underscored the love and excitement they share as they embark on this new chapter together.