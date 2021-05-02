हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines, says not to forget 'emotional well-being' amidst COVID crisis

Actress Deepika Padukone, who runs the mental health NGO ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ and is very vocal about mental health issues, has shared Mental Health helplines on her Instagram page.

Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines, says not to forget ‘emotional well-being’ amidst COVID crisis
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, who runs the mental health NGO ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ and is very vocal about mental health issues, has shared Mental Health helplines on her Instagram page.

“As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope! #YouAreNotAlone,” the actress captioned her post.

Deepika in 2015 opened up about her battle with depression. The ‘Ram-Leela’ actress shared seeking professional assistance helped her overcome her disease.

Actress Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, who has suffered from depression since her teenage years, reshared Deepika’s post on her Instagram stories.

Shaheen has also authored the book 'I've Never Been (Un) Happier' in which she opens up about her struggle with depression.

With the ongoing deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India, many people are undergoing various traumatic experiences and major lifestyle and livelihood changes. Apart from the immense toll on physical health, people are also experiencing a surge in mental health problems like anxiety, depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

On the work front, Deepika will be seen opposite Ranveer in 83 and also has Siddhart Anand’s Pathan, Shakun Batra’s untitled project and she will also star in the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.

