Ranveer Singh to get ‘whacking’ from wife Deepika Padukone if he fails to do THIS!

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his frisky personality, received a warning from wife Deepika Padukone to be back home in time for dinner or receive whacking from her.

Deepika threatened the ‘Padmaavat’ actor in the comment section of his latest Instagram post where Ranveer shared a promotional video for a brand on Monday (April 19) and captioned it, “What possibilities do you see? #ImpossibleIsNothing @adidas I only see possibilities. To defy definition. To transcend genres and empower a new generation to see their own possibilities and write their own stories”.

Deepika waggishly commented on the post, “The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don’t make it for dinner on time!"

Various celebrities and fans also took to the comment section to shower their love on the 35-year-old actor.

Deepika and Ranveer, who first started dating during filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, got hitched in November 2018 at picturesque Lake Como, Italy.

The couple had a traditional Konkani wedding and also an Anand Karaj.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Whereas Deepika will also be seen opposite Ranveer in 83 and also has Siddhart Anand’s Pathan, Shakun Batra’s untitled project and she will also star in the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.