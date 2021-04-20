हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh to get ‘whacking’ from wife Deepika Padukone if he fails to do THIS!

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his frisky personality, received a warning from wife Deepika Padukone to be back home in time for dinner or receive whacking from her.

Ranveer Singh to get ‘whacking’ from wife Deepika Padukone if he fails to do THIS!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his frisky personality, received a warning from wife Deepika Padukone to be back home in time for dinner or receive whacking from her.

Deepika threatened the ‘Padmaavat’ actor in the comment section of his latest Instagram post where Ranveer shared a promotional video for a brand on Monday (April 19) and captioned it, “What possibilities do you see? #ImpossibleIsNothing @adidas I only see possibilities. To defy definition. To transcend genres and empower a new generation to see their own possibilities and write their own stories”.

Deepika waggishly commented on the post, “The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don’t make it for dinner on time!"

Various celebrities and fans also took to the comment section to shower their love on the 35-year-old actor.

Deepika and Ranveer, who first started dating during filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, got hitched in November 2018 at picturesque Lake Como, Italy.

The couple had a traditional Konkani wedding and also an Anand Karaj.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Whereas Deepika will also be seen opposite Ranveer in 83 and also has Siddhart Anand’s Pathan, Shakun Batra’s untitled project and she will also star in the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneDeepika and Ranveer83Pathan
Next
Story

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding anniversary: These loved-up pics of power couple are full of romance!

Must Watch

PT14M52S

COVID-19: Learn how to Motivate Yourself?