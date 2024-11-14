New Delhi: Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with heartfelt exchanges. Deepika shared an adorable Instagram story for her hubby, posting, "Me immediately crawling to my husband’s side of the bed as soon as he leaves for work to get the best sleep ever since it's warmer, more comfortable, and smells like him," setting major couple goals. Fans, lovingly known as DeepVeer fans, couldn't stop gushing over it.

Earlier, Ranveer posted a series of unseen pictures of Deepika, celebrating their journey together.

Have A Look At The Post:

The post read, "Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you." This sweet exchange has been winning hearts online, reminding everyone why they're ultimate couple goals.

Known for publicly expressing their love, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone Singh, in September.

DeepVeer's Love Story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first met at an award show in 2012, and their chemistry grew while filming 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', where they starred as Ram and Leela. They began dating that year and announced their engagement in October 2018. Later that month, they tied the knot in Italy, celebrating both Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj traditions. In February 2024, they shared the news on Instagram that they were expecting their first child, welcoming their daughter on September 8, 2024.