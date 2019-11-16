Deepika Padukone's response to a fan saying 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'It' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently and their pics were all over the internet. The couple's special day was a religious trip to Tirupati (seeking Lord Venkateswara's blessings) followed by Amritsar to visit the holy Golden Temple.

A video of 'DeepVeer' from their anniversary day is doing rounds on the internet in which the couple can be seen interacting with a fan at the Golden Temple. The fan first says I love you madam to Deepika who smiles in return. Then, the fan says I love you Bhaiyaa to Ranveer upon which Deepika says 'But you love me more'. This fun interaction is going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over Dippy's hilarious reply.

Check it out here:

'DeepVeer' tied the nuptial knot at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 last year. The couple's wedding was a guarded affair, with only close friends and family in attendance.

There were no cameras allowed at the wedding which is why the only pictures that surfaced on the internet were the ones shared by the actors themselves.