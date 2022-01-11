Dia Mirza dancing with her stepdaughter Samaira on Akon's Bananza is a VIRAL hit - Watch

New Delhi: Actress-environmentalist Dia Mirza is an avid social media user. She recently dropped a fun dance video twinning with her stepdaughter Samaira to international singer Akon's Bananza.

Dia Mirza can be seen grooving with Samaira and that too twinning in cutesy loungewear nightsuit sets. In the caption, she wrote: Be wild. Be free. Be you. May we always dance together @samairarekhi Thank you @samyuktanair @dandelion.india #SundayFunday #SundayMood #SunsetKeDivane

Samaira is Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter from first wife Sunaina Rekhi.

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi at the actress's Bandra residence on February 15, 2021. The Vedic ceremony that took place at Dia’s Bandra home on February 15, was solemnised by a female priest and was in keeping with strict Coronavirus COVID-19 protocols. It was attended only by the couple’s closest friends and family members.

The dreamy pictures have left fans gasping for breath as Dia looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi saree and heavy jewellery while the groom looked suave in a white sherwani with golden-beige saafa.

In July last year, Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.