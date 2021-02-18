Dia Mirza husband Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife has this to say about their wedding

New Delhi: Sunaina Rekhi, ex-wife of Mumbai businessman Vaibhav Rekhi who recently got married to actor-environmentalist Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Vaibhav and Dia’s marriage.

Sunaina claimed that she received various direct messages on her social media account, inquiring on how she is and what are her thoughts on Vaibhav’s marriage. “I’m Sunaina Rekhi. You must’ve heard my name, and if not, now it’s all over the news. Yes, my ex-husband has gotten married to Dia (Mirza) and I’ve been getting a lot of DMs and WhatsApps to ask if I’m okay, if Samaira and I are fine. Thank you for feeling I’m your own and for your concern,” said Sunaina.

Talking about how the marriage has affected her daughter Samaira, she said, “We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her.”

Sunaina also spoke about the importance of children witnessing love around them while growing up. “Also, I want to take this opportunity to say that it is so important for a child to see love in their lives. If Samaira couldn’t see that kind of love between her father and her mother, when she was younger, at least she sees that love now. She carries that beauty and that energy into her future, which is so lovely, to be able to see love in a marriage. I think that’s very special, and I’m very happy for Samaira and I’m very happy for her dad, and for Dia,” shared Sunaina.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 15. The duo has broken many stereotypes and patriarchal customs in their marriage ceremony. A female priest solemnized Dia and Vaibhav’s marriage. They also did not follow the practice of Kanyadaan (giving away of the bride) and Bidaai (transfer of bride from her parent's family to the grooms).