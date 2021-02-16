हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza marries Vaibhav Rekhi at her Bandra residence, drops dreamy pics from the wedding!

The marriage solemnised by a female priest on February 15 was a warm, intimate affair attended by the couple's loved ones. Post the simple ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy and celebration followed.

Dia Mirza marries Vaibhav Rekhi at her Bandra residence, drops dreamy pics from the wedding!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to private equity professional Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021.

Dia Mirza shared wedding pictures along with a heartfelt note that said, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you all. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

The Vedic ceremony that took place at Dia’s Bandra home on February 15, was solemnised by a female priest and was in keeping with strict Coronavirus COVID-19 protocols. It was attended only by the couple’s closest friends and family members.

Post the simple ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy and celebration followed.

The dreamy pictures have left fans gasping for breath as Dia looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi saree and heavy jewellery while the groom looked suave in a white sherwani with golden-beige safa. 

Congratulations to the couple!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dia MirzaDia Mirza wedding picsDia Mirza marriageDia Mirza Vaibhav Rekhi
Next
Story

Hours after posting disturbing video on Facebook, Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide, leaves behind a note alleging trouble in personal life

Must Watch

PT27M32S

PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in Bahraich, UP