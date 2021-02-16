Dia Mirza marries Vaibhav Rekhi at her Bandra residence, drops dreamy pics from the wedding!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to private equity professional Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021.

Dia Mirza shared wedding pictures along with a heartfelt note that said, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you all. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

The Vedic ceremony that took place at Dia’s Bandra home on February 15, was solemnised by a female priest and was in keeping with strict Coronavirus COVID-19 protocols. It was attended only by the couple’s closest friends and family members.

Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us pic.twitter.com/4a19ffyz48 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 16, 2021

Post the simple ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy and celebration followed.

The dreamy pictures have left fans gasping for breath as Dia looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi saree and heavy jewellery while the groom looked suave in a white sherwani with golden-beige safa.

Congratulations to the couple!