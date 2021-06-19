Did Akshay Kumar really defeat The Undertaker in 'Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi'?

New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's iconic action film 'Khiladiyo Ka Khiladi' completed 25 years on June 14. A day ahead of the special day, the actor had celebrated 25 years of the film by taking to Twitter and sharing a fun meme related to the iconic fight the actor had with 'The Undertaker' in the 90s film.

The meme read, "Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker" that featured Akshay Kumar along with renowned WWE wrestlers Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and Roman Reigns.

He wrote in the tweet, "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film."

Netizens found his tweet hilarious and it spread like wildfire soon after it was posted. For the unversed, in the film, Akshay had a fight sequence against The Undertaker that he ended up winning. However, the 53-year-old actor later clarified that he had never fought against The Undertaker, adding that the Phenom’s character in the film was played by pro-wrestler Brian Lee.

You'll be glad to know that the fun didn't end there! WWE icon The Undertaker replied to Akshay's post and jokingly asked him if he would be willing to compete with him in a real match.

He wrote, "Ha! Tell me when you're ready for a REAL rematch". To this, the 'Kesari' actor cheekily replied saying, "Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!" with smiling and sunglasses emojis at the end.

Notably, the Undertaker was one of the biggest WWE attractions in the mid-90s when ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’ was released. The movie grabbed the attention of pro-wrestling fans from the Indian subcontinent due to "The Undertaker" making an appearance and locking horns with Kumar.

The 1996 film, starring Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and renowed wrestler Brian Lee as 'The Undertaker', was the 6th highest-grossing movie of the year. It was the fourth part in the Khiladi series.

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also be seen in 'Housefull 5', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'.