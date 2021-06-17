Akshay Kumar shakes a leg with BSF Jawans, locals during his Jammu & Kashmir visit - Watch!

New Delhi: On Thursday (June 17), Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar visited to the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

As seen in an ANI tweet, after interacting with the soldiers, the actor danced with the Jawans and locals and definitely brightened their day up a little! Akshay showed off some of his Bhangra steps and danced to the tune of songs such as 'Sauda Khara Khara' and 'Maan Punjabi Boli Da'.

Check out the viral video:

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar danced with BSF jawans and locals in Gurez sector of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir today pic.twitter.com/PcrivjIJMW — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

The 'Kesari' actor also took to his Twitter to share some memorable moments from his visit. He wrote in the caption, "Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India

bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes Heart suit My heart is filled with nothing but respect."

Check out his post:

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will also be seen in 'Housefull 5', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'.