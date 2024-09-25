Did Alia Bhatt Crop Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From The Pictures Of Paris Fashion Week?

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt stunned with her fabulous appearance at her debut on Paris Fashion Week. She slayed it along with other divas including the veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Alia shared a few pictures from the fashion event and it is claimed by the Reddit user that she apparently cropped Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the ramp there are comments that Alia is only jealous and hence she did this.

Alia posted a few pictures on her Instagram and fans didn't spot Aishwarya hence the speculation started that she cropped the Ponniyin Selvan actress. But a Reddit post clarifies that Alia didn't crop any pictures and she only shared the same pictures that the brand shared on their social media.

One user came in defence and mentioned," Honestly, I think people are thinking way too much. Many celebs were present at the event and some of them got cut because they joined late or stood behind. There must be other wider shots that cover the whole lot but haven't been released yet. Stop over analysing everything guys."

Another user said,” People read too much into things. If alia is looking good in a picture, she's gonna post it. Doesn't matter if aish is in the photo or not! That's normal human behaviour. Stop creating rivalries that aren't there.”

Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya are both back in town and the divas are extremely secure in their space.